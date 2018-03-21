News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Ablett in, Dangerfield to miss AFL opener
AFL teams: Ablett, Naitanui in, Dangerfield out

Bertrand out of England friendlies with back injury

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Ryan Bertrand has withdrawn from England's squad for the friendlies with Netherlands and Italy due to a back injury.

Bertrand out of England friendlies with back injury

Bertrand out of England friendlies with back injury

The full-back has returned to Southampton for further tests on the problem, a decision that has been described by the Football Association as a precautionary measure.

Bertrand will miss the matches with Netherlands in Amsterdam on Friday and the visit of Italy to Wembley next Tuesday.

Danny Rose and Ashley Young are the players most likely to start on the left of the England defence in Bertrand's absence.

Back To Top