Florida State QB competition: Sizing up James Blackman vs. Deondre Francois

Florida State has a quarterback battle on its hands heading into the spring, one of paramount importance not only for the Seminoles' 2018 season, but also the start of Willie Taggart's tenure in Tallahassee.

The competition centers around Deondre Francois, whose dynamic dual-threat ability led FSU to an Orange Bowl win in 2016, and James Blackman, who filled in admirably when Francois went down with an injury before maturing into the leader of the team last season.

Sporting News is breaking down the quarterback competitions of several top programs throughout the country. Here's what to look for in Florida State's:

Who's out?

J.J. Cosentino has transferred from Florida State, and Jake Rizzo, who redshirted last season, is no longer listed on the team's roster. The two combined to complete 9 of 13 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in 2017, so not much is lost in the way of production. Still, their absence means FSU has a depth issue with only three quarterbacks on its roster after the team failed to pick one up in the 2018 recruiting cycle.

Who's in?

Blackman. The true sophomore has 12 starts to his name from the 2017 season after Francois went down with a torn patella against Alabama. Blackman, a pure passer, struggled early in the season not only due to inexperience but also because his offensive line was ravaged with injuries. Still, he grew into the team's leader over the course of the season, completing 10 touchdowns to only three interceptions in the last four games of FSU's seasons — all wins.

Francois. The 2016 ACC Rookie of the Year led FSU to a 10-win season in 2016, throwing for 3,350 yards and 20 touchdowns to seven interceptions while adding five scores on the ground. Francois, then a redshirt-freshman, was too willing to take hits, placing second on the team with 108 rushes. He has a skill set that more suits Taggart's more fast-paced offenses, but will start the spring well behind Blackman as he continues recovering from his patellar injury.

Bailey Hockman. The No. 11 pro-style quarterback in the 2017 signing class redshirted last year, meaning he can compete for the starting position. Though he likely won't be a legitimate challenger, Taggart hopes to see him push the frontrunners and turn this duel into a full-blown derby. He'll have that opportunity with Francois likely unable to compete physically.

What makes this battle unique?

Unlike the quarterback battles at Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson, Florida State's competition features quarterbacks who both have a year's worth of experience as a starter. Not only that, they offer completely different skill sets, which could drastically change how the offense is run. Moreover, with only three quarterbacks on the roster, it's imperative for FSU that the runner-up be ready in case of another injury to the starter in 2018.

Three more questions

1. When will Francois be able to compete?

Taggart on Tuesday provided an update on Francois, who is still recovering from his injury: The first-year FSU coach said he doesn't "see him doing a lot this spring," meaning Blackman will get those precious first-team reps throughout the spring. That said, Francois should be able to return to compete sometime before the Seminoles' season-opener against Virginia Tech — but will that be enough time to reclaim the starting spot?

2. Will we see split games in 2018?

Taggart will definitely want to have this battle settled before the Seminoles' primetime matchup against Virginia Tech — ranked 15th in Sporting News' way-too-early rankings — to start the season. Still, it's not absurd to think Taggart would give the "backup" meaningful snaps early in the season to make sure the best player is leading the team. FSU plays Samford, Syracuse and Northern Illinois after Virginia Tech, teams that should allow for the quarterback picture to become crystal-clear.

3. What will FSU's quarterback situation look like in 2019?

This directly relates to how the 2018 quarterback battle plays out. More than likely, the loser of this battle will transfer from the program, considering both quarterbacks have starting experience. If that were to happen, it would leave a grand total of two quarterbacks on the roster, not nearly enough for FSU to be comfortable with. The Seminoles have yet to receive a quarterback commitment in the 2019 class either, though Taggart figures to get a few before all's said and done.

Stats that matter

Year Comp. Pct. Yards TD-INT 2017 202 of 344 58.7 2,551 21-13 2016 244 of 421 57.9 3,443 23-8 2015 264 of 428 62.8 3,325 22-9 2014 330 of 516 64.0 4,246 26-20 2013 288 of 441 65.3 4,423 42-13 2012 288 of 426 67.6 3,714 24-10 2011 247 of 383 64.5 3,341 25-12 2010 250 of 394 63.4 2,938 24-13

The last two seasons of quarterback play have not been good when compared to the rest of the Jimbo Fisher area. Those seasons resulted in eight-year lows in completions (202 in 2017), percentage (57.9 in 2016), yards (2,551 in 2017) and passing touchdowns (21 in 2017). Of course, those were the results of inexperience and injuries across key positions, so the numbers are extenuated somewhat.

Regardless, it's on Taggart to improve the Seminoles' passing game in 2018, regardless of who's taking over at signal-caller. While Francois has the dual-threat ability that better suits his offense (a la Quinton Flowers at South Florida), Blackman performed admirably as a true freshman last year, especially considering he was thrown into the fire after Francois' injury. Whoever takes over will have a year of experience under their belt as well.

Who wins?

It's difficult to imagine a scenario where Francois takes the first snaps against Virginia Tech at the start of the season. Blackman, for all his freshman struggles in 2017, finished with four straight wins and fantastic touchdown-to-interception ratio (in those four games). Moreover, he'll have the chance to put some distance between himself and Francois this spring while taking the majority of the snaps with the first-teamers. Granted, that doesn't mean Francois is out of the race — but it does mean he has a tremendous distance to cover if he wants to overtake Blackman. Expect Taggart to give him that chance early in the season.