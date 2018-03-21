Ranking Sweet 16 players by their performances thus far





Which players in the Sweet 16 are All-Americans, which guys still are candidates for player of the year awards that have not yet been presented, and which players are projected as possible lottery picks.

Which players, though, have been the best in the 2018 NCAA Tournament? It’s hard to get this far into March Madness without some segment of players performing well, but these 16 have been the sweetest of the bunch in terms of tournament performance ONLY.



1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, point guard, Kentucky



NCAA Tournament stats: 23 ppg, 7.5 apg, 7.0 rpg Overview: Although he has yet to face a major-conference opponent in the tournament, SGA dominated very good teams from Davidson and Buffalo through the first two rounds with his complete command of the Wildcats’ attack. He went to the line for 17 free throw attempts in the two games, a vital element of successful tournament teams.



2. Keenan Evans, guard, Texas Tech



NCAA Tournament stats: 22.5 ppg, 3.0 apg, .583 FG pct. Overview: Evans’ consistent ability to get the ball to the rim continues to amaze. He scored 55 points in two tournament games while attempting only a half-dozen 3-pointers and connecting on four. He reads defenses beautifully and attacks under control. Florida’s chance to deny him was wrecked when Gators star Chris Chiozza wound up in foul trouble.



3. Marvin Bagley, power forward, Duke



NCAA Tournament stats: 22.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, .750 FG pct. Overview: The frightening part of Bagley’s production in the first two rounds is that he might have accomplished more had it been necessary. Rhode Island and Iona were unable to remain competitive late, and Duke got contributions from all areas, so Bagley didn’t have to push for more.



4. Gabe DeVoe, shooting guard, Clemson



NCAA Tournament stats: 22.0 ppg, .643 FG pct, .571 3-pt pct Overview: As it continues to paper over the gap left by Donte Grantham’s injury, Clemson has been at its best when DeVoe has scored well. The Tigers are 8-0 this season when he scores 20 or more points.



5. Zach Norvell, wing, Gonzaga



NCAA Tournament stats: 23.5 ppg, .421 3-pt pct. Overview: Norvell’s audacity to launch and land a 3-point shot with Gonzaga in a tie game with 21 seconds left — well, that was the play that allowed the Zags to continue in this tournament and not be upset in the first round. His increased production in March has made defending the Bulldogs a far greater challenge.



6. Tyler Davis, center, Texas A&M



NCAA Tournament stats: 16 ppg, 12 rpg, .684 FG pct. Overview: Davis owned North Carolina’s frontcourt in a way few opposing big men have. In addition to his offensive work and control of the boards, he blocked five shots through two games. It will be interesting to see if he can deal with Michigan’s mobile, perimeter-based big man, Mo Wagner.



7. Mikal Bridges, wing, Villanova



NCAA Tournament stats: 18 ppg, 4.5 rpg, .571 3-pt pct Overview: In the first 5:30 of the second half in a second-round game against Alabama, a game that was tight when he began his onslaught, Bridges scored 19 points. That’s more than 69 points extrapolated across 40 minutes. It was a game-changing, game-clinching surge.



8. Cody Martin, wing, Nevada



NCAA Tournament stats: 20 ppg, .552 FG pct, 6.5 apg Overview: Martin scored 11 points in the Wolf Pack’s amazing recovery from a 22-point deficit to defeat Cincinnati in the second round. He averaged 13.9 points as a junior, but topped that each time against high-level competition to get the Pack to the Sweet 16.



9. Vincent Edwards, power forward, Purdue



NCAA Tournament stats: 17.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, .600 FG pct. Overview: With the anchor of the team’s offense, center Isaac Haas, out with a broken elbow, the Boilermakers had to find some consistent source of offense. Edwards made huge shots, including both his 3-point attempts, in the tight win over Butler.



10. Oshae Brissett, forward, Syracuse



NCAA Tournament stats: 17.7 ppg, 10 rpg, 39 minutes per game Overview: Brissett actually has had one more game’s worth of work than everyone else on this list, and he has made every minute matter for a team short on offensive production. He has not shot a high percentage, but with with this team’s offensive limitations everything above zero is a plus.



11. Devonte’ Graham, point guard, Kansas



NCAA Tournament stats: 18.5 ppg, 7.5 apg, 4.5 rpg. Overview: Graham struggled with his shot in the second-round victory over Seton Hall, but his ability to control the offense remained an essential part of the Jayhawks’ survival. And he laid 29 points on Penn, when so many predicted big trouble for KU.



12. Jevon Carter, point guard, West Virginia



NCAA Tournament stats: 24.5 ppg, 6.5 apg, 4.5 rpg Overview: Carter has played better than some ranked above him on the list, but he hasn’t faced the same level of game pressure because the opposition was not as strong. Of course, a big reason Murray State and Marshall couldn’t hang in against WVU was Carter’s destructive defense against the ball.



13. Barry Brown, shooting guard, Kansas State



NCAA Tournament stats: 18 pgg, 4 rpg, .833 FT pct Overview: With top scorer Dean Wade missing from the attack, K-State had to rely even more on Brown to generate offense. He wasn’t efficient, hitting just 10-of-27 from the field, but damaged opponents by drawing fouls and scored a key bucket in the final five minutes against UMBC.



14. Trevon Duval, point guard, Duke



NCAA Tournament stats: 15 ppg, 7.5 apg, .555 3-pt pct. Overview: Duvall has to be included because his play in Pittsburgh was so committed. He was invested in the team’s success, engaged with his teammates at a level that hasn’t been common throughout the season. His talent is beyond question, but earning 30-plus minutes each time out is a huge improvement.



15. Hamidou Diallo, wing, Kentucky



NCAA Tournament stats: 15 pgg, 5.5 rpg, .750 FG pct Overview: After struggling with his confidence for almost the entire Southeastern Conference regular season, Diallo gradually rebuilt his belief to the point he was able to dominate the second half of the second-round win over Buffalo. He scored 10 points in the final seven minutes to turn an eight-point differential into a 20-point blowout.