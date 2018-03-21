Jordan Spieth is relishing the prospect of taking on Patrick Reed at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play this week and is bracing himself for some possible trash talking from his compatriot.

Spieth relishing Reed match play showdown

The American duo have often competed together at the Ryder Cup, but will go head to head in Texas on Friday after being drawn in the same group along with Li Haotong and Charl Schwartzel.

It is a showdown that three-time major winner Spieth is excited about, with Reed representing tough – and sometimes vocal – opposition.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity. He has a great match play record," said the reigning Open champion.

"I've seen it first-hand when he's been at his best and we have history together in a couple of different play-offs, which is a match play scenario.

"And so it will be an exciting Friday afternoon. I've got to take care of work [Wednesday] and the next day for that day to even matter. But even if it doesn't matter, trust me, it will matter to both of us.

"Yes, it will be fun. Trash talk, I don't think, has started. Typically he's on my team trash talking, not the other side."

With Spieth struggling to hit top form in 2018, having managed only two top-10 finishes, the 2015 Masters champion is hopeful he can find his groove ahead of the first major of the year.

"I think going into Augusta, if you can generate momentum, whether it's a win or just strong finishes, you certainly step on the first tee there feeling a little bit better about it," he said.

"I've always played leading into the Masters, too, so it's kind of a nice flow for me. Even if I've missed the cut, I've had recent competitive rounds where I've been out and playing in competition.

"Houston is not exactly the best golf course for me, I haven't had a lot of success there, but I think it has been a stepping-stone in creating success at Augusta for me.





"So I'm looking to these two weeks – I'm looking forward, I'm not looking back. I've got an opportunity this week and next week to generate that momentum.

"I also know I've gone into Augusta off, not being in form and still had a chance to win come Sunday. So neither one makes a difference. It certainly helps that first tee getting into a rhythm if you feel good about your previous few rounds."