Former Cowboys star Tony Romo says his wife has not seen much of him in recent weeks amid "serious" preparations for his PGA Tour debut at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

Romo ready to create 'mental bubble' ahead of PGA Tour debut

The retired quarterback turned NFL broadcaster has tried to qualify for the U.S. Open in the past and boasts an impressive scratch handicap.

And the 37-year-old, who was a four-time Pro Bowl player during his career in Dallas, is braced for the mental challenge of a competitive appearance in a new sporting arena.

"More than anything, once you get out here you just have to get in your own bubble mentally and get locked in," Romo said on Tuesday in a news conference.

"The hard part is getting ready emotionally and mentally so you can just get rid of what is going on around you and commit to what you're doing."

While some people may expect this to be just a publicity stunt, with Romo quietly missing the cut, he expects to play well.

"I'll be taking this very serious," Romo said.

"My wife hasn't seen me much over the last couple weeks. If I care about something, I'm going to commit to it 100 percent.

"You'll get my best this week. It's not hit the ball, chase the ball, but I'm not putting expectations on myself."

Addressing the contrast in mental approach between American football and golf, he said: "Obviously they are different sports, but football is reactionary. You are making decisions after the snap. In golf you are making decision before even pulling a club out of your bag."