Pistons want Chauncey Billups in 'totally revamped front office'

The Pistons are interested in hiring former star guard Chauncey Billups to work in tandem with vice chairman Arn Tellem as part of what the New York Times reported would be "a totally revamped front office."

Citing unidentified league sources, the Times says Billups, who withdrew from consideration last summer to be the Cavaliers GM, is sufficiently intrigued by the Pistons that he would consider giving up his role at ESPN that affords him more time with his family in Denver.

Per the Times, “there’s a growing sense that the Pistons believe they have a real shot to convince Billups to make the leap this time, which would undoubtedly be well-received by the local fanbase given Billups’ stature in the Detroit community.”

However, Billups told The Undefeated that he wouldn't comment about the Pistons GM job while Jeff Bower remains in place: "Of course, I love my Pistons and Detroit. But I would never push for a job with any NBA franchise that is not open. That’s not part of my character.”

Billups, 41, played eight seasons of a 17-season NBA career with the Pistons, making three of his five All-Star appearances while with Detroit.

He led the Pistons to the 2004 title as the NBA Finals MVP, as well as Eastern Conference championships between 2004 and '08.

The Pistons retired Billups' No. 1 jersey in a ceremony during a February 2016 game against the Nuggets, for whom he played five seasons.