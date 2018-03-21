The conflict between Major League Baseball and minor league players moved back into the spotlight this week.

MLB can position itself to ensure a minor victory on meager salaries

The Washington Post reported Sunday that MLB and Minor League Baseball are lobbying Congress to help MLB organizations avoid paying higher salaries to minor-leaguers through a proposed provision in the federal spending bill that is going before lawmakers this week.

According to the Post, the lobbying is part of an effort to make moot a lawsuit against MLB that, among other things, seeks higher wages for players. Baseball is lobbying Congress to exempt it from federal labor laws and include the exemption in the spending plan.

How much money is at stake? A separate article Monday by The New York Times offers a rough outline:

"Baseball's current agreement with Minor League Baseball runs until 2020. Under the current system, the major league teams pay the salaries of the players and coaches and the minor league teams pay the major leagues (sic) teams $20 million and a portion of ticket sales. . . . Major League organizations lose money in the minor leagues, but it still serves as a relatively cheap, if inefficient, method of player development."

According to Minor League Baseball, first-year pro players are paid at a maximum monthly rate of $1,100, and only during the season (signing bonuses given to drafted players and international free agents are separate). Players with more experience can make up to about double that, again just during the season.

Here's an important distinction: Those salaries are for players who aren't covered under the collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players association. Players who are under the CBA (i.e., players on MLB 40-man rosters) will be paid at a seasonal rate of $44,500 or $88,900, at minimum, in the minors in 2018. Some players might make more under "split" contracts with major league clubs.

Those lower-level salaries — and MLB's unwillingness to grant more than small raises, or to treat minor-leaguers as more than seasonal workers or paid interns — are at issue. Multiple lawsuits have been filed in recent years, including one being heard by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in California.

"Baseball argues that if the current litigation, which could take another year to resolve, is decided in favor of the plaintiffs, it would become too costly to support the large network of minor league teams, and many organizations would eliminate teams at the lower levels," according to the Times' report. MiLB oversees 160 affiliated teams in 16 leagues throughout North America.

In plainer English, MLB, a $10 billion industry, is supposedly threatening to cut low-paying jobs if it loses in court. Is that prudent business or naked greed? Yes.

At this point, let's pivot to a related baseball question: Would player development be harmed if teams were eliminated? Answer: No, it would not, for at least two reasons:

1. Players would still have a sufficient number of years to work their way through organizations.

2. Some "eliminated" teams could be replaced economically using club facilities.

We'll focus here on the latter reason.

Apart from the 160 MiLB teams, there are also 80 short-season teams in so-called "complex" leagues: the Arizona League, the Gulf Coast League in Florida, and the Dominican Summer League. MLB organizations operate these teams, which are stocked with mostly teenagers beginning their professional careers. No-frills, sparsely attended developmental games are played at spring training facilities in Arizona and Florida and at academies in the Dominican beginning around the time of the MLB Draft.

If MLB is intent on reducing labor costs, then organizations could replace short-season affiliates with a league of "complex" teams in Arizona and Florida. Those teams would be stocked with players who have zero to three years of pro experience, which is the general experience range for the short-season Appalachian, New York-Penn, Northwest and Pioneer leagues.

To further show how the restructure might work, let's use a random organization: the Rays.

Tampa Bay has nine minor league clubs total, including two teams in the Dominican and one in the Gulf Coast League. For the purposes of this exercise, let's focus on its seven non-Dominican clubs.

In theory (and let's be clear, this is only a theory/exercise), the Rays organization could be reduced by one team, with a second complex team replacing their short-season clubs in Hudson Valley, N.Y., and Princeton, W. Va. The Rays would simply not renew their player development contracts with those clubs, who would then be forced to seek new partners or perhaps go independent.

The Rays' development timeline in the U.S. would be condensed to: GCL; Short-Season Single-A in a new complex league; Low-A; Advanced-A; Double-A; Triple-A.

Removing a rung near the bottom of the development ladder would not break the ladder. Players would progress much as they do now.

The biggest benefit for the Rays would be having to pay 35 fewer players (35 is the roster limit for Appy, NYP, Northwest and Pioneer teams). No matter how small those individual salaries may be, the savings would be significant at scale and welcomed by low-revenue/tight-fisted organizations.

And saving small amounts of money is the object of the game MLB is playing in court and Congress, a game baseball can win big even if it loses in those venues.