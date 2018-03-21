We have a large, 11-game NHL DFS slate on Tuesday, which includes a twp-game late option and a two-game turbo option. As always, we're here to help daily fantasy hockey players with potential value picks and strategy advice for DraftKings and FanDuel contests. Our tips are based on advanced stats, Vegas odds, matchups, and potential points per dollar, among other factors. Besides Natural Stats Trick, Corisca, and Hockey Reference, we now use RotoQL and Dobberhockey’s Frozen Tools combined for last-minute analysis.

NHL DFS Picks: Strategy, advice, values for DraftKings, FanDuel for Tuesday, March 20

There are quite a few nice tournaments tonight, including a $3 sniper that pays $5,000 for first place. Furthermore, several games could have an over/under of six from Las Vegas. Keep in mind, Vegas is not always right.

Because of the volatile nature of goalies (and other reasons), there will be more information on social media coming closer to roster lock. Don't be afraid to ask questions. If you are looking for even more advice and insight, please check me out on Twitter @ChrisWasselDFS. Let’s get into tonight’s value picks after a visit from the RotoQL optimizer.

Tuesday NHL DFS Picks: Center values

Carl Soderberg, Colorado @ Minnesota (DraftKings $3,900, FanDuel $4,800)

Soderberg has 11 points in his last nine games and now has seen some power play time again. If he plays with Nathan MacKinnon at all tonight, that will be a duo to watch. Soderberg is enjoying a nice last few weeks which has dramatically increased his fantasy value. FanDuel has responded in raising his price while DraftKings has marginally upped his price. If he continues to play around 18 minutes a night, playing him is too easy of a decision. His price has stayed mostly stagnant, so if he gets four points on DraftKings (that is a hair less than $1000 per point). That is well worth it.

With the 11-game slate, there is room to set up a few different lineups that are outside the limits of being safe. This can even be a nice one-off or mini-stack. How high event does that Pittsburgh-New York game become or the New Jersey-San Jose game for that matter? Those are good questions given their center options and some high floors (lots of shots and/or block potential).

The good news is there are several other options as far as value on Tuesday night. Watch for line shifts as teams try to maneuver that are not rested.

Other Options: Paul Stastny, Evgeni Malkin, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (center on FanDuel only), Mark Scheifele, Brayden Point, Nathan MacKinnon (expensive), Mika Zibanejad, Jeff Carter, Pierre Luc-Dubois, Connor McDavid (high owned), Steven Stamkos, Auston Matthews (risky – make sure he plays), Joe Pavelski, Mathew Barzal, Tyler Seguin, Matt Duchene (on a bender), Victor Trocheck/Aleksander Barkov, Tyler Bozak (high risk), Nico Hischier. (More choices on Twitter).

Crazy Value Possible: Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Lars Eller, Adrian Kempe, Travis Zajac (dangerous risk).

Tuesday Daily Fantasy Hockey Picks: Winger values

Boone Jenner, Columbus @ New York Rangers (DraftKings $4,600, FanDuel $4,600)

Jenner is a good GPP play tonight because he is still a bit under the radar, and his production creates a nice floor! He has goals in four straight games and will not be heavily owned because of how spread out this slate is. Also, Thomas Vanek is viable on his line even though Columbus is not rested. If he keeps up getting scoring chances and is exceeding value, this becomes an even better option.

Jenner and Vanek’s chemistry is noticeable. Their possession rates in about 90 minutes of even strength time are near 60 percent! That is the kind of start Pierre Luc-Dubois and Artemi Panarin had together. Yes, the 20-percent shooting percentage will not last but the two-to-one shot advantage and high scoring chances will probably do so.

Finding value plays is relatively easy on a large slate like this. The hard part is finding those plays that produce. Look to teams that are riddled with injuries for punt plays. Edmonton is hurting badly, which ups Carolina’s possibilities. Watch Ottawa to see if Ryan Dzingel plays, if not, Bobby Ryan may be a dangerous risk-reward choice. Either way, looking for depressed value will be a theme for the night. Mattias Janmark, Alex DeBrincat, and Tanner Pearson are all nice options on DraftKings. With this slate, even these riskier plays are viable.

Other Options: Nick Bjugstad/Jonathan Huberdeau, Mike Hoffman, Alexander Radulov, Milan Lucic (dangerous risk), Patrik Laine, Kevin Fiala, Nikita Kucherov (near chalk), Yanni Gourde, Kyle Palmieri (underpriced on DraftKings – price relief for Hall), Justin Williams, Alex Kerfoot, Evander Kane, Sebastian Aho, James Neal, Kevin Labanc, Chris Kreider, James van Riemsdyk, Mitch Marner, Anders Lee. More plays will be on social media. Also, watch to see if there are any last-minute line shifts (Extra choices will come later this afternoon on Twitter). Pay attention to all Philadelphia players as their top six is heavily in play. However, a Detroit contrarian play is not out of the question. Detroit’s power play is something to consider among their wingers.

Crazy Value Possible: Tyler Bertuzzi, Mattias Janmark (some risk), insert Carolina winger here (dead serious), Michael Grabner (crazy risk).

Tuesday NHL DFS Advice: Defensemen picks, values

Neal Pionk, New York Rangers vs. Columbus (DraftKings $3,700, FanDuel $4,400)

Choices are abundant among defensemen on Tuesday night. Pionk is priced well on DraftKings and FanDuel. New York has been allowing an insane amount of shots over the last two months (over 38 shots per 60). Pionk has played 18 games now and has 10 points but his floor has been steadily increasing. His past five games have seen him at around a $400-per-FanDuel-point level. That is high value.

New York is great because there are so many options. Like the Islanders across the Brooklyn Bridge, defensive options are there because the teams are so poor at it. Ryan Pulock again has been a nice asset over about the same five-game time span. Both teams will try to block a good volume of shots, as well.

The defenseman position has lots of possibilities. There are ways to spend up while acquiring a punt defenseman, as well. Erik Karlsson is still a bit under the weather, but it looks like he will play tonight. Jacob Trouba is out which increases Dustin Byfuglien’s value a little. Carolina’s defensive corps may see a boost at last tonight. Their shooting percentages are among the bottom three in the league.

Other Options: Dustin Byfuglien (priced too low), Aaron Ekblad, John Klingberg, Duncan Keith, Darnell Nurse, Brent Burns (higher owned), John Carlson, Tyson Barrie, Kris Letang/Justin Schultz, Erik Karlsson, Victor Hedman, Shayne Gostisbehere, Morgan Rielly, Justin Faulk (risky). More choices on social media to come.

Crazy Value Possible: Jaccob Slavin, Stephen Johns, Patrik Nemeth, Adam Larsson, Will Butcher, Mike Green/Niklas Kronwall, Nate Schmidt.

Tuesday Daily Fantasy Hockey Advice: Goalie picks, values

Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers vs. Columbus (DraftKings $7,200, FanDuel $8,300)

Lundqvist is a reasonable tournament play on Tuesday because of higher-event shot and goal projections. He is expected to face 35-40 shots even against an unrested Columbus team. Lundqvist last played 10 days ago and has played better of late. He exceeded value in four of his past six starts on DraftKings. This is mostly a DraftKings-only play due to the pricing.

That leaves the dilemma of who else to play. Confirmations are just coming out, so the best course of action may be to wait a bit. Scott Darling is dirt cheap for a cash play against Edmonton. Petr Mrazek faces his former team in Detroit. Craig Anderson is a high-flier GPP risk against Florida, as Florida is again unrested.

The emphasis will be to wait until closer to lock (7 p.m. ET) for any line shifts and goalie changes, etc. Also, watch for injuries and returns tonight as some projections may be impacted.

Other Options: Andrei Vasilevskiy (cash play), Craig Anderson (extreme risk), Christopher Gibson (risky), Dallas goalie (value perhaps). More choices will come closer to lock. Watch for late line changes and injury news as that will have more impact than usual.

NHL DFS Picks for Tuesday: Top Lines to Stack

These are based on RotoQL lineup optimizer projections.

· COL 1 – 1 will be higher owned and rightfully so, but watch the Carl Soderberg line for Colorado. They have surprised considerably.

· WPG 1– Winnipeg is rested and ideally the first-unit power play creeps into play here as Los Angeles is unrested and Quick may feel the effects if he starts.

· SJS 1 – This becomes even more attractive if Travis Zajac is still on the top line. Either way, NJ will have to pick up the pace and that plays into this line’s hands. They generate 40-plus scoring chances per 60.

· TAM 2 – 1 will be owned more heavily, but the second line may have a better matchup against a Toronto team that allows a ton of scoring chances to forwards.

· CLB 1 – The Ottawa Senators are in full tank mode. Even unrested, Columbus is high up on this list.

· WPG 2 – It is high-risk but they have speed to burn and can push Los Angeles’ defense a bit.

· CAR 1 – Edmonton is in such a bad way defensively that one has to think even Carolina can exploit this, right?

· PIT 3 –This has some mini game-stack potential. Consider the two teams are top 10 in pace and both can easily generate 35 shots per 60. The Islanders have pride to play for and little else. Consider that the Penguins get Matt Murray back and he may be rusty.

· DAL PP 1 – Washington’s defense is still porous and down the middle. Dallas could be a decent play on the road here, fighting for its season.

· VGK 1 – This is a little risky because of the Karlsson hat trick over the weekend and Vancouver’s at times dreadful pace. However, Vancouver is so bad defensively and on the penalty kill (25th in the league), that it has to be at least mentioned.



These are just a few lines. As updates become more available, there will be more on social media. Watch to see who plays. That will swing ownership a little bit. Watch out for injuries, as there has been a heavy spotlight on Twitter. For analysis, The Fantasy Doctors is a good read. Our spotlight picks feature more value, which can mean more inherent risk. Those picks will mostly be lower owned.

NHL DFS Strategy: Reviewing what went wrong

There was a nasty slate with a bad late kick on Monday, and it became a bigger issue than it should have. The Kings snatched a win from the jaws of defeat once again scoring late and then in overtime, which killed a lot of Devan Dubnyk ownership. Columbus and Boston did not get the marquis goaltending some expected, and naturally Ryan Donato crashed the party in his debut with a three-point night. Florida and Montreal combined for only two goals, which may have been the final dagger.