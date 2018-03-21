Injured Saunders postpones Murray fight

WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders has postponed his fight against Martin Murray until June 23 due to a hand injury.

Saunders was set to defend his title against fellow Briton Murray at the O2 Arena on April 14, but they will do battle at the same venue two months later.

"I'm gutted for Martin and I'm gutted for the fans,” said Saunders. "I felt my hand go during a session this week and sought medical advice immediately.

"Unfortunately I've been told that I can't punch anything for four weeks so we've been left with no choice but to withdraw from the date.

"I'd like to thank my promoter Frank Warren for quickly sorting a new date for the fight. My trainer Dominic Ingle will make sure that I'm fit and prepared to put on another show on June 23rd.

"This is an extremely tough sport and these things can happen. It is vital that I'm firing on all cylinders heading into this fight but for now it's all about recovering properly and focusing on the new June 23rd date."

Gennady Golovkin earlier stated that he wants a unification fight with Saunders if a rematch with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is cancelled.

WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO title-holder Golovkin is poised to face Alvarez in Las Vegas on May 5, but the bout has been placed in doubt after the Mexican failed a voluntary drugs test.