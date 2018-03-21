For the first time, DraftKings will offer contests this week for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event which is held at Austin Country Club. The scoring for this week will be vastly different than normal PGA DFS contests, with golfers being rewarded for winning holes and matches rather than birdies, eagles and finishing position. Obviously, to maximize your upside you want the picks in your daily fantasy golf lineups to win their group and advance as far as possible through the bracket.

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play picks, sleepers for daily fantasy golf contests

While everyone is shooting in the dark regarding how to play this event, I’m taking the angle that you under no circumstance want to play two golfers from the same group -- and preferably only want to select one golfer between two groups that would face each other in the Round of 16 or even the quarterfinals (Group 1 and 16 will play in the Round of 16, for example). A lot of players will instantly limit their lineup’s upside by not paying attention to how the bracket plays out, so don’t make that mistake and make sure you’re giving yourself a chance to get all six of your players into the quarterfinal stage.

Austin Country Club is a fairly short 7,100-yard, Par-70 course that features two distinctly different nines, with the front side playing in forested the highlands, and the back side played along Lake Austin. Austin CC is a Pete Dye design, and I’ll be looking hard at players who have good track records on Pete Dye layouts. The wind is going to be blowing in the 20-mph range all week, and while there will be no tee-time advantage in match play, giving a slight bump to good wind players could be advantageous. There are a lot of different ways to play Austin CC. Last year's winner Dustin Johnson choose to blast driver early and often off the tee, but we also saw a short knocker like Bill Haas take a more conservative route and finish third. At the end of the day, ball striking is going to be crucial with the wind blowing and out of bounds lurking all over this course.

MORE DFS: Lineup Builder | Strategy

Before we get into the picks, I urge you to give RotoQL’s DFS tools a try. You'll find all the stats you need to put together winning lineups, and our RotoQL PGA Lineup Optimizer is as good as it gets when constructing DFS rosters, regardless of contest size or preferred site.

Check me out on Twitter (DFSBenj) for much more PGA, NFL, and NBA daily fantasy content.

Key Stats:

Ball Striking

Birdie or Better %

Matchplay History

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play picks (Daily Fantasy Golf)

Top-Tier Targets

Rory McIlroy - $10,000

If you read this article last week and went with Rory then you probably had a great week at Bay Hill. I’ll be going right back to the well this week at the Matchplay. McIlroy is a former WGC-Matchplay champion, and I really like the road he has through the bracket. Outside of a tricky matchup with Brian Harman in the group stage (note: I like Harman as a play in lineups without Rory), he has a straightforward path to the quarterfinals. Rory will need to carry over his hot putter from Bay Hill, but if he does look for McIlroy to make a deep run and have a few blowout wins along the way.



Jason Day - $9,200

Day is my favorite overall play at $9,200 and will likely be my highest-owned player. Day has a fantastic track record at Pete Dye Courses, with his three biggest wins of his career all coming on Pete Dye tracks. Day won this event two years ago and earlier this year outlasted Alex Noren in a playoff to win at Torrey Pines, so he absolutely has the chops to succeeded in head-to-head play. The biggest hurdle for Day will likely be Louis Oosthuizen in the group stage, which will be a rematch of the 2016 championship match and a possible quarterfinal matchup with defending champion Dustin Johnson.

Others to Consider: Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson

Mid-Tier Targets

Paul Casey - $8,800

Casey finally broke his winless streak last time out at the Valspar and is one of the favorites to come out of the top-right side of the bracket. His group stage opponents of Mathew Fitzpatrick, Kyle Stanley, and Russell Henley are all in mediocre form and aren’t great fits for Austin CC and I would peg Casey the most likely 10-16 seed to advance into the knockout round. Casey may be faced with a difficult Round of 16 matchup with Sergio Garcia, but if he can get past Sergio, he has an excellent shot at making a run to the finals.



Kevin Chappell - $7,500

If you aren’t on Day, then Chappell makes for a great pivot in a wide open Group 9. Group favorites Tommy Fleetwood and Daniel Berger have poor matchplay records, and Chappell has played as well as either of them over the past few months regardless. A Chappell/Day matchup in the Round of 16 would be a great match between two players who always seem to play well at the same type of courses.



Others to Consider: Kevin Chappell, Branden Grace

MORE DFS: Lineup Builder | Strategy

Value Targets

Charley Hoffman - $6,900

Group 12 is one of the more wide open groups of the event, and I love going to Hoffman to save some salary and get quarterfinal/semifinal upside. Hoffman will likely just have to get through Tyrell Hatton in his group, and I like his chances after flashing some form last week at Bay Hill. Hoffman plays some of his best golf in the winds in Texas, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him make a run.



Zach Johnson - $6,800

Johnson is the lowest-seeded player in what is likely the weakest group of the event, but I love his chances to advance to at least the Round of 32. Matt Kuchar is the group favorite and a former matchplay champion, but he is in relatively poor form and the other two players; Ross Fisher and Yuta Ikeda, are inconsistent players at best. ZJ would then likely face Dustin Johnson in the knockout round, but if you decide to fade DJ and go with Johnson, you’ll have massive leverage over the field if ZJ pulls the upset.



Punt Plays to Consider: Kevin Na, Ian Poulter