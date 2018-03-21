Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola has reiterated his desire to see the goalkeeper leave AC Milan.

Raiola hopes Reina to Milan hastens Donnarumma exit

The Rossoneri have confirmed their interest in signing Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina, who will be available on a free transfer in July, casting fresh doubt over Donnarumma's future.

The 19-year-old looked to be on the verge of departing San Siro during protracted contract negotiations last year, before he eventually agreed a new deal through to 2021.

But Raiola, who has made no secret of his frosty relationship with the Milan hierarchy, is ready to manufacture a move away for his client.

Asked by Radio24 who he would like to see as Milan's goalkeeper next season, Raiola replied: "Hopefully Reina."

The agent also expressed his dismay at the decision to welcome Gianluigi Buffon back into the national team fold.

Juventus great Buffon, 40, recently reversed his international retirement and has been selected in interim coach Luigi Di Biagio's first Azzurri squad, extending Donnarumma's wait for the number one shirt.

"I'm amazed by the choice of Buffon, who I love, but that's just how Italy is," he said.

"I've been trying to change things for 10 or 15 years without success.

"We give the national team to [Gian Piero] Ventura and now Di Biagio - who has never achieved anything at a high level - and then await results.

"If you win you're right, because that's all that counts in Italy and for me that's wrong.

"If we call Buffon today we have to take him to the Euros [in 2020], that seems clear to me."