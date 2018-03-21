Kerala Blasters Reserves prevailed over Fateh Hyderabad AFC 3-2 in a closely contested match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, on Tuesday. This was their first win in the 2017-18 2nd Division I-League, as they went down 4-1 to Ozone FC in their maiden outing.

I-League 2nd Division: Kerala Blasters 'B' snatch narrow victory whereas FC Goa held by Ozone FC

Riswanali Edakkavil drew first blood for the Blasters in the 13th minute. Ananthu Murali (57') doubled the lead just under the hour mark. Six minutes later, Edmond Peprah of Fateh Hyderabad pulled one back but Suraj Rawat's 71st minute strike for the men in yelow sealed the tie for the Indian Super League reserve side. Tshering Lepcha (82') pierced the net late into the game for Hyderabad but it was too little too late.

FC Goa had a flying start to their campaign when they beat Madhya Bharat Sports Club 5-1 in their first match, but had to settle for a point on Tuesday when they drew 0-0 against David Booth coached side Ozone FC in Bengaluru.

On the same day, Delhi Dynamos emerged victorious over fellow Northerners LoneStar Kashmir riding on the solitary goal of Seiminmang Manchong (30') in Srinagar. The game also witnessed a red card Dashyanng Kachru of LoneStar was given the marching orders late into injury time as he accumulated two second-half bookings.

A brilliant first-half performance helped Hindustan FC clinch full three points agisnt Delhi United in their first Group A game. A brace from Kushant Chauhan (12', 14') and goal from Utkarsh Kaushik (32') almost sealed the tie for them in the opening half. Rungsing Muinao (45') netted one for United just at the stroke of half-time. Hindustan scored first in the second-half as well through Thomyo L.shimray (53') and then decided to take the pedal off the gas. Sunny Varun Thakur (75') of United scored in the last quarter of regulation time to reduce the deficit to two goals.

Whereas, Jamshedpur FC Reserves shared the spoils with Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC as they drew 1-1 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. Gourav Mukhi(11') opened the scoring for the home side but a 41st minute strike from Reisanghei Vashum levelled things up at the Furnace. Both sides increased their attacking prowess in the second-half but the score-line remained unchanged at the end of regulation time.