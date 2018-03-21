Maurizio Sarri plans to stay at Napoli for as long as he can give his all as he continues to chase the Serie A title.

Sarri closing on new Napoli contract following Chelsea links

Napoli looked to be falling away in the Scudetto race, but they moved back to within two points of defending champions Juventus with victory over Genoa at the weekend.

It had been suggested that this could be Sarri's last season with Napoli, with Chelsea allegedly hovering and a release clause in his contract, but reports in recent days have claimed an agreement on a new contract is close.

And Sarri does not expect there to be an issue with the new deal, saying his main concern is to ensure he can keep giving his all for the Napoli fans.

"It is not a problem," he told TvLuna. "The contract is there and we will have to make sure the conditions are agreed.

"The fans are great and I hope I can always give 100 per cent. If I am not able to do that then I will have to take a step back. Otherwise, I can go on.

"I feel a big debt to the fans and the only way I can [repay it] is to give my best."

Sarri added that his side never gave up on the Scudetto, although he does not believe Napoli will necessarily gain from Juventus' Champions League involvement.

"There was never an air of resignation," he said. "The fans and the media are getting accustomed to our extraordinary feats. We must not be prisoners of anything, we have a path to pursue.

"The boys are giving 101 per cent, more than I can ask. I arrived in Naples and I found this team at my disposal. We will do what we can; if that will be enough or not, we do not know.

"In theory, [the Champions League] should not make a difference if a team is used to pressure. However, not all seasons are the same."