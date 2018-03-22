Trae Young's entry into NBA Draft shows absurdity of 'baseball model' for college hoops

With a single tweet and a handful of emojis, All-American point guard Trae Young of Oklahoma ended his college basketball career. It lasted 32 games, one of them in the NCAA Tournament, and included 876 points, 278 assists and more attention from ESPN than anyone this side of Tim Tebow.



It was enough, though, to establish Young as a legitimate candidate to be selected by an NBA team among the first several picks of the 2018 draft.

If the members of the Pac-12 Conference task force on college basketball had their way, however, Young would be spending his next two years handcuffed to the Oklahoma program, rather than pursuing his career as a professional basketball player.

You see, Young does not fit conveniently into the category of athletes Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott assumes to be “not really interested in the education.”

There are many university administrators who assert that if you have the option to become wealthy fairly early in life, you somehow are diminished and not worthy of sharing a college campus with those who don't have such opportunities.

Young did not enter college as a traditional “one-and-done” prospect. He entered Oklahoma ranked No. 23 in the 2017 class by the panel of analysts surveyed for inclusion in the Recruiting Services Consensus Index. He was listed at 163 pounds as a senior at Norman (Okla.) North High School.

The “baseball model” advocated by the Pac-12 would force young prospects to make a choice between beginning their professional careers immediately after high school — when they may not be ready to be drafted or to perform at that level — or being frozen out of the NBA for three years.

Of course, any change to the draft rules would have to be initiated by the NBA and approved by the players' association, but to hear people claiming they are working to improve college basketball offer this proposal is borderline outrageous. It's a suggestion that carries little value to the prospect, because the restrictions it imposes are so extreme. It is of little value to the league because it would constrain the talent pool from entering when they might be ready to contribute.

So whom would it benefit?

Of course! It benefits the colleges, and the colleges only, not only because they would have greater certainty about which athletes would be part of their programs from year to year, but also because more players who opt for college will be obliged to stay longer.

The degree of Young’s impact in college basketball in the 2017-18 season wasn’t difficult to foresee: It was nearly impossible. He was not on mock drafts before the season began. He was not named the preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

It happened, though. He scored 28 points in his third college game against SEC contender Arkansas. He scored 43 in his fifth game against Oregon, which was coming off a Final Four appearance. He scored 29 in his ninth game, against Wichita State, a preseason top-10 team known for its defensive might. He had 10 assists in that game as well.

Trae Young surprised his coaches, scouts in the NBA and probably himself with his performance as a freshman in college basketball. He still will have challenges as a young professional player holding up against the physicality of mature players, and in the 82-game season in which the league operates.

It would be ludicrous, though, to require him to remain playing NCAA basketball for another two seasons merely to serve a rule that would benefit no one but self-interested colleges.

A university is a place where ideas are exchanged and growth is pursued. Sometimes that growth happens more quickly than expected. No one saw Trae Young coming. As he leaves, though, it should be with gratitude from the college scene he graced, and best wishes for his future.