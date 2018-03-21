George North has been disciplined by Northampton Saints for missing training this month.

Saints punish North for missing training

The Wales wing, who will leave Franklin's Gardens at the end of the season, skipped a session before Saints' Premiership defeat to Sale Sharks.

Amid reports that North could move on before the campaign comes to a close, Saints chief executive Mark Darbon said the 25-year-old will see out his contract.

Darbon stated: "George, technical coaching consultant] Alan Gaffney, [interim head coach] Alan Dickens and myself had a set of constructive meetings on his return to the club on Monday.

"George accepts the disciplinary action we have taken.

"George has enormous affection for this club and its supporters, and is fully committed to helping the club finish the Aviva Premiership season as strongly as possible.

"We now consider this matter resolved and won't be commenting further."