Dylan Mika, a member of New Zealand's 1999 World Cup squad, has died suddenly at the aged of 45.

Former All Black Mika passes away

Flanker Mika made seven Test appearances for the All Blacks in 1999, having earlier appeared twice for Samoa and played domestic rugby in New Zealand and Japan.

"It is with great sadness that the family of Dylan announce that he passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home in Auckland," a statement released by his family said.

"Dylan was a very much loved husband to Tracy, father to their daughter Marley, and dearly loved son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.

"He was a hugely talented athlete, well respected in the Samoan community and abroad but, just as importantly, to his friends and family a warm wonderful caring man. Gone far too soon at the age of just 45."

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew said: "Dylan is one of the rare talents that represented both Samoa and New Zealand at a time when rugby had not long turned professional.

"He continued to have an active involvement in rugby both in Auckland and Samoa and, in particular, in his loyalty to the New Zealand Barbarians. Our thoughts are with Dylan's family and friends."