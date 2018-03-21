NBA Draft 2018: Oklahoma's Trae Young declares after stellar freshman season

Arguably the most polarizing player in college basketball, Oklahoma star point guard Trae Young has declared for the NBA Draft.

“I’ve been preparing most of my life to join the NBA, and that time has come for me now: After an unforgettable year at the University of Oklahoma, I will enter the June NBA draft and fully immerse myself in the pursuit of a pro basketball career,” Young told ESPN.com.



I will enter the June NBA Draft!!

❤️ pic.twitter.com/TM0a2VOdkX

— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 20, 2018



Young, 19, averaged 27.4 points and 8.7 assists per game, shot 36 percent from 3-point range and was named a first-team All-American. He scored in double figures in every game and netted more than 40 on four occasions.

Oklahoma went 18-13 in the regular season before losing to Rhode Island in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“I’ll never regret a moment I spent at the University of Oklahoma, or my decision to stay home and become a Sooner for life,” Young said. “When I chose OU, I imagined I'd have more than one chance at the NCAA tournament, but things changed and this season became my only opportunity.

“In the end, I have to make the decision that I believe is best for me, but it doesn't mean I do so without a heavy heart, without some regret that we won't get to run it back together next season.”

Young has garnered comparisons to Warriors star Stephen Curry and is expected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.