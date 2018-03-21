Help at safety is on the way to Pittsburgh.

NFL free agent rumors: Former Packers S Morgan Burnett signing with Steelers

Former Packers safety Morgan Burnett is expected to visit the Steelers and finalize a deal with the team Tuesday, NFL Network's James Jones first reported.

The Steelers, who recently signed linebacker Jon Bostic to a two-year contract, have been hunting for help at safety since releasing veteran Mike Mitchell last week. Burnett could be just the boost Pittsburgh's lagging defense needs, and many Steelers players have already chimed in to express their excitement.



Burnett, 29, was selected by the Packers in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft and has spent his entire career in Green Bay. He recorded 497 tackles, 7.5 sacks and nine interceptions in 102 starts over those eight seasons.