Giorgio Chiellini is expected to be fit following the international break after Juventus confirmed the defender's thigh injury was only a minor concern.

Juventus clear Chiellini of serious injury

The Bianconeri issued a statement on Tuesday downplaying the problem Chiellini sustained in Saturday's 0-0 draw with SPAL.

A "niggling injury" to the flexor muscles of the 33-year-old's right thigh has been revealed as the reason for his withdrawal from the Italy squad.

While he will miss the international matches against Argentina and England, Chiellini could be in the frame for his club's home game against AC Milan on March 31.

"The tests revealed that Chiellini's injury, while not serious, will require daily monitoring," Juventus said in a statement.

"The defender has started undergoing physiotherapy and his condition will be re-evaluated next week."

Juve are currently two points clear in Serie A following Napoli's important 1-0 win over Genoa.