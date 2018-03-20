Those bound for the Sweet 16 could experience some delays if they don't act fast.

March Madness 2018: Winter storm alters Sweet 16 travel plans

According to The Associated Press, a winter storm headed for the Northeast has forced West Virginia to change its travel plans ahead of the third round of the NCAA Tournament this week.

The Mountaineers' athletic department announced Monday the team will depart for Boston on Tuesday instead of Wednesday to stay ahead of the storm.

MORE:

March Madness 2018: Updated odds to win the NCAA Tournament

| March Madness 2018: Shocking upsets are 'a revolution,’ says one head coach



No. 5 West Virginia is slated to take on No. 1 Villanova in the East Region semifinals at TD Garden on Friday at 7:27 p.m. ET.

The Wildcats remain favored to win the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons.