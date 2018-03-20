No one better than 'ridiculous' Salah right now - Robertson backs Liverpool star to emulate Messi

Mohamed Salah can emulate Lionel Messi and become one of the best players in the world if he continues his current form, according to Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson.

Salah joined the Reds from Roma in the summer and has enjoyed readjusting to life in the Premier League, having previously flattered to deceive at Chelsea.

The Egypt international has scored 28 goals domestically this term, including 10 in his last seven outings, topped off with a four-goal haul against Watford last time out.

And Robertson has no doubts over how good Salah can become at Anfield, comparing him with the brilliant Argentine, who has won five Ballon d'Or awards.

"Messi has been doing it for years," Robertson told Sky Sports News.

"Mo has had a great career but I think now he is really hitting his peak and he has still got youth on his side.

"Hopefully if he can keep doing it he will be in that bracket but I don't think you can argue that there probably isn't anyone better in the world than him just now.

"He needs to keep going and next season will be big for him because everybody will be expecting it. If he can kick on from here then I think he will be [unquestionably regarded as] one of the best players in the world."

Robertson admits that no player at Liverpool likes playing against Salah in training, such is his talent, and believes that the forward had his best game in a red shirt against Watford.

"He's easier to play with than against," he added. "That's for sure!

"In training, I think everyone dreads it [coming up against him] but just now, I think he's one of the best in the business and nobody can deny that.

"I thought on Saturday he was unplayable. I thought he was unbelievable and I think that could have arguably have been his best game so far.

"To top it off with four goals was just ridiculous but it all comes from all of us working so hard. Mo gets in those positions all the time and just now he's putting everything away.

"He's not missing any chances and that's a good thing for us. Hopefully that continues because we've got a big run-in until the end of the season and if the front three can keep scoring the goals then hopefully that can be enough for us to reach our objectives."

Four more Premier League goals would see Salah set a new record for the most scored in a 38-game season.