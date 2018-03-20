Bengaluru FC won the I-League in their debut season and finished runners-up in their maiden appearance in the recently concluded Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Super Cup 2018: Albert Roca: Bengaluru FC's season is not over

Albert Roca's side lost the ISL 4 title to Chennaiyin FC who defeated the Blues 3-1 in the final of the competition.

Since their inception in 2013, the club has gone on to win two I-League titles and won the Federation Cup twice before making the switch to the ISL.

This is the only season wherein Bengaluru FC haven't won a piece of silverware as the head coach turns his attention towards the Super Cup 2018.

"Our ISL campaign didn't end the way we would have liked it to, but our season is not over. We will pick ourselves up and keep working hard for each other, for you the fans and for this special football club," Roca wrote on his Twitter handle.

"I say this always but must say it again, our supporters are an incredible bunch. We will always want to achieve more success for you. Thank you for standing by us always," he added.

The Super Cup Round of 16 commences on March 31 with the ISL champions Chennaiyin FC taking on former I-League champions Aizawl FC. Bengaluru FC will face Gokulam Kerala FC on April 1.

The JSW-owned outfit are also involved in the AFC Cup. with their next tie against Aizawl on April 5.