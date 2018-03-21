Tennis: Fever-Tree puts fizz back into Queens

LONDON (Reuters) - The makers of Fever-Tree mixer drinks are putting some fizz into the annual Wimbledon warm-up event at Queen's Club with a three-year sponsorship deal announced on Tuesday.

No figures were revealed for the deal which makes Fever Tree the third title sponsor of the grasscourt tennis event after 30 years as the Stella Artois Championships and a decade as the Aegon Championships.

Financial company Aegon famously switched the tournament's bright red livery of Stella Artois to blue. No announcement has been made regarding how Queen's Club will be dressed for the 2018 event, but the new sponsors have said a special edition "Championship G&T" will be sold exclusively at it.

The tournament takes place from June 18-24, with three of the world's top four ranked players in the draw - Rafael Nadal, Marin Cilic and Grigor Dimitrov. They will join Briton Andy Murray, who hopes to launch his comeback from injury at a tournament he has won a record five times.

Fever-Tree drinks have been manufactured since 2005. The first Queen's Club championship was held in 1890.



