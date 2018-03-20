Cardiff Blues have appointed John Mulvihill as their new head coach from the 2018-19 season.

Cardiff Blues appoint Mulvihill as Wilson replacement

Mulvihill will take over from Danny Wilson, who is to leave his role at the end of the current campaign to become forwards coach at Wasps.

The Australian, an assistant with second-tier Japanese club Honda Heat, has signed a three-year deal with Cardiff.

Mulvihill has also served as assistant and interim head coach with former Super Rugby team Western Force, as well as working with Kintetsu Liners in Japan.

He said: "It is a great honour and privilege to be appointed head coach of Cardiff Blues for the next three seasons.

"I see it as not only as great challenge but as a huge opportunity to re-energise a region with awesome potential to be the best in Wales."

