Fury targeting Louis' record for title defences

Tyson Fury has set himself the ambitious target of breaking Joe Louis' record for successful title defences as he plots a return to heavyweight superiority.

Fury has not fought since defeating Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles in November 2015.

He subsequently ballooned in weight and had his licence revoked by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) in October 2016 after allegations of anti-doping violations were made against him.

The BBBofC agreed to lift the suspension of his licence subject to receipt and clearance of all medical requirements, and Fury, who has made no secret of his desire to fight WBA and IBF title holder Anthony Joshua, has set himself an historic target.

"You all need to know my plan now," Fury said in a video on Instagram. "I just set myself a goal of beating the great Joe Louis' record of 25 title defences.

"Wladimir Klitschko almost beat Joe Louis' record until I beat him. I stopped him from equalling the great Louis' record. So, I've got 25 title defences to beat in the next 10 years.

"If I put three fights per year, I'll beat it. So, it's going to be a hard challenge, but I've never had a challenge I didn't make.

"If anyone's capable of doing it, I'm capable of doing it. That's the word, longevity. That's what I'm looking for. I ain't no flash in the pan, and you're all going to see it here exclusive. All comers, 26 title defences."

Joshua will attempt to add the WBO belt to his collection when he faces Joseph Parker in Cardiff on March 31 and is seemingly on a collision course with WBC champion Deontay Wilder, though he has expressed a willingness to fight Fury.