Fakahokotau out of Silver Ferns opener

Defender Temalisi Fakahokotau will sit out the Silver Ferns' netball clash against Malawi in Auckland because of injury.

Fakahokotau rolled an ankle during training this week and has not made the 12-strong squad for the opening round of the Taini Jamison Trophy.

However, team management say she will be considered for the remainder of the four-day series.

The tournament also includes Jamaica and Fiji, who will clash in the first match of the double-header on Wednesday night.

All four teams are having their final hit-out before next month's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Silver Ferns: Katrina Grant (captain), Maria Folau (vice-captain), Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Shannon Francois, Kelly Jury, Grace Kara, Claire Kersten, Bailey Mes, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Samantha Sinclair, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, Maia Wilson.