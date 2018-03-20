Aussie Comm Games team welcomes 99yo addition

News

Australia's George Corones, who celebrates his 100th birthday next month, has joined the team at their Gold Coast base, after breaking the 50 metre freestyle world record in the 100-104 years category earlier in March.

He becomes the 474th and final selection on the Australian team.

"One of the most unreal things that I could have imagined that would ever happen to me" Corones told Seven.

Corones poses for a photo in his Aussie colours. Pic: Seven

Corones will be visiting the athlete's village and cheering the team on when events start on April 4.

The 99-year-old was the only competitor in the 100 to 104 years men's masters category at the start of March, and set a time of 56.12 seconds for a single length of the Gold Coast Aquatic Center pool.

The race was organised specifically to allow Corones a chance to break the 100-104 age group record of 1:31.19 set in 2014 by Briton John Harrison.

"It's the only time when you're not fighting against gravity," he said.

Corones impressed in the pool. Pic: Getty

"When you're in the water you're in an anti-gravity environment and it's beautiful."

The former doctor credits his longevity to swimming, which he took up again at the age of 80.

The Commonwealth Games are LIVE and FREE on the screens of Seven.

With AFP

