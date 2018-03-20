Delhi Dynamos, who finished the 2017-18 Indian Super League (ISL) season in the eighth position, have roped in Kerala Blasters' Siam Hanghal, Goal can confirm. The Lions have also extended the contract of winger Romeo Fernandes and are in advanced talks with Bengaluru FC forward Daniel Lalhlimpuia, it has been learnt.

ISL: Delhi Dynamos sign Siam Hanghal, in advanced talks with Daniel Lalhlimpuia; Romeo Fernandes extends contract

Romeo Fernandes was a largely constant fixture in Miguel Angel Portugal's first XI throughout the season, making 12 appearances. Though the winger did not score any goals for the club, he has two assists to his name. The team have now decided to extend his stay for another year. The 25-year-old was part of FC Goa since the inception of the ISL before being picked up by Delhi in the Indian Player Draft in 2017.

The 24-year-old Siam Hanghal was part of the Kerala Blasters squad in the recently concluded ISL and made eight appearances which included six starts. The Manipuri central midfielder has played for the likes of Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United in the previous seasons of the ISL.

Delhi Dynamos are in need of good quality Indian strikers and have moved to address that shortcoming by vying for the signature for Bengaluru FC forward Daniel Lalhlimpuia. The 20-year-old striker made only two appearances for the ISL finalists in the recently concluded season but played a larger role in their AFC Cup qualifiers.

The highly-rated Mizoram striker, a product of the AIFF Elite Academy, is in advanced talks with the capital-based franchise and looks set to leave Bengaluru.