Okon quits as Mariners head coach

Paul Okon has quit as Central Coast Mariners head coach, the A-League club confirmed on Tuesday.

Okon, 45, leaves the Mariners after 50 games – just 10 of those resulting in wins – and more than 18 months in charge.

With the Mariners ninth in the table with four games remaining and Okon's contract expiring at season's end, the former Socceroo opted to leave, while assistant coach Ivan Jolic also departed.

"I will forever be grateful to the Mariners for the opportunity they gave me," Okon said in a statement.

"I thank the players for their commitment and the fans for their support. Finally, I wish the club all the best in the future."

Wayne O'Sullivan, the Mariners' youth coach, will act as caretaker for the rest of the season.