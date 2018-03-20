LeBron triple-double powers Cavs past Bucks as Love returns

LeBron James made a strong case for MVP while leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 124-117 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.

James scored 40 points with 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his 16th triple-double of the season. James also shot 16 of 29 from the field, using his strength and speed to consistently cut through Milwaukee defenders.

While James' triple-double was impressive, Cleveland fans were already excited before the game because forward Kevin Love (hand) returned after a 21-game absence. Love scored 18 points with seven rebounds in 25 minutes of action.

The Cavs, playing without head coach Tyronn Lue, who announced Monday he is taking leave due to health issues, earned their third win in their last four games. It has been a rollercoaster season for Cleveland, but they appear on track to reach peak form at the right time.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 37 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and Khris Middleton added 30 points, but it was not enough to help the Bucks avoid their eighth loss in their last 12 games.

SIMMONS, EMBIID LIFT 76ERS

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid led the 76ers to a 108-94 win over the Hornets. Simmons recorded his ninth triple-double of the season, scoring 11 points with 15 assists and 13 rebounds, while Embiid added 25 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks.

PAYNE, HOLIDAY POOR FOR BULLS

Bulls guards Cameron Payne and Justin Holiday struggled in a 110-92 loss to the Knicks. Payne scored just four points on two-of-12 shooting, while Holiday scored zero points on 0-of-six shooting. Chicago have now lost 10 of their last 14 games.

ATHLETIC OLADIPO

Victor Oladipo is what many would call athletic.

Oladipo scored 20 points to lead the Pacers to a 110-100 win over the Lakers.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland Cavaliers 124-117 Milwaukee Bucks



Indiana Pacers 110-100 Los Angeles Lakers



Philadelphia 76ers 108-94 Charlotte Hornets



Brooklyn Nets 118-115 Memphis Grizzlies



Miami Heat 149-141 Denver Nuggets



New York Knicks 110-92 Chicago Bulls



San Antonio Spurs 89-75 Golden State Warriors



Detroit Pistons 106-90 Sacramento Kings

THUNDER AT CELTICS

Struggling with injuries, Boston have lost three of their last four games. Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown have already been ruled out for this game, and the Celtics are lacking depth right now. The Thunder, on the other hand, have won six straight games. Russell Westbrook and Paul George have been clicking lately, and Oklahoma City could be a tough out in the playoffs.