ISL: FC Pune City in advanced talks with Alwyn George; sign Nikhil Poojari

FC Pune City are in advanced talks with Bengaluru FC attacking midfielder Alwyn George, Goal can confirm. The Stallions have also signed East Bengal winger Nikhil Poojari ahead of the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Alwyn George made seven appearances for Bengaluru FC over the course of the 2018-19 season but was largely restricted to substitute appearances. The former Pailan Arrows and Dempo player has been with Bengaluru FC since 2015 and has also represented FC Goa in the first season of the ISL on loan.

Pune City are expected to land the 26-year-old's signature soon enough as they look to improve further after a season where they reached the ISL play-offs for the first time.

The team from Pune have signed Nikhil Poojari who was injured through his time with East Bengal in the recently concluded I-League season. The youngster, who is blessed with pace, will be making his first foray outside of Kolkata in his senior career.

The 22-year-old from Maharashtra is returning to his home state with this move.