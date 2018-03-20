Jamshedpur FC have secured the services of defenders Dhanachandra Singh and Pratik Chowdhary for the 2018-19 season, Goal can confirm.

ISL: Dhanachandra Singh & Pratik Chowdhary signs for Jamshedpur FC

Dhanachandra Singh is a two-time Indian Super League (ISL) winner with Chennaiyin FC and has also lifted the I-League trophy with Mohun Bagan. He was part of the ISL-winning squad in 2015 and 2017-18. However, a solid partnership at the back by Mailson Alves and Henrique Sereno cut short his first-team minutes under John Gregory.

The move will be Dhanachandra's first ISL stint away from Chennaiyin FC, having been part of the Super Machans since 2014.

The 31-year-old Imphal-born defender has only registered 226 minutes of action this season and will look to gain more playing time at Jamshedpur.

Meanwhile, they have also signed Pratik Chowdhary who last plied his trade with Delhi Dynamos. It must be remembered that he played under Steve Coppell and Ishfaq Ahmed at Kerala Blasters in the season where they made it into the finals.