ISL: FC Goa sign Lenny Rodrigues

Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa have roped in the services of midfielder Lenny Rodrigues for the 2018-19 season, Goal can confirm.

The 30-year-old Goa-born midfielder played 17 matches for Bengaluru FC in their journey to the final of the fourth edition of ISL. He has often played a defensive role in midfield but has an eye for a pass when required. He has a goal and an assist to his name this season.

Lenny spent the first three seasons of ISL at FC Pune City and has had short stints at Dempo SC and Mohun Bagan before joining Bengaluru FC on loan in 2016. His was picked up in the Indian Player Draft by the Blues last summer to partner him up with Dimas Delgado and Erik Paartalu in midfield.

Known for breaking up attacks and forming a neat screen in front of the backline, the former Football Players Association of India (FPAI) Indian Player of the Year could turn out be a vital addition to Sergio Lobera's free-flowing Goa.