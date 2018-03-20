Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has asked about life in China more than once, according to former Brazil and Portugal coach Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Ronaldo has asked about China – Scolari

Ronaldo, 33, is still starring in Europe, having scored 37 goals in 35 games in all competitions for Madrid this season.

The Portugal international is contracted at the Santiago Bernabeu until mid-2021, with his next destination potentially China or MLS.

Scolari, who spent 2015-17 in China as coach of Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao, revealed Ronaldo had often asked about the country.

"Who has asked me more than once what life is like in China is Cristiano Ronaldo. Why can't Cristiano Ronaldo go to China?" he told Esporte Interativo.

"I gave him all the instructions. And we also have to understand that China is China for different players.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has brands, an industry. And China is the largest country in the world.

"Then I told him what I always say: who receives an opportunity has to go to China."