Emre Can is being linked with a return to Bayern Munich, but the Liverpool midfielder has no regrets after cutting short that initial spell.

Emre Can has no Bayern regrets amid talk of possible return from Liverpool

Having joined Bayern’s academy system in 2009, the versatile operator graduated through the ranks to make his senior bow in 2012.

He would, however, make just seven first-team appearances before heading to Bayer Leverkusen.

A second stint at the Allianz Arena is now being mooted for a man heading towards free agency after four years at Anfield, but Can remains adamant that he made the right choice in leaving the first time around.

Quizzed by Sport1 on whether he has any Munich regrets, the 24-year-old said: "No, definitely not.

"Today you can see that it was the right decision. At that time it was like this: Pep Guardiola has come, and I have played a good preparation under him. Then we had a very, very honest conversation.

"I was very young and it was important for me to play a lot. He told me honestly: 'I cannot guarantee you now that you will play every week'.

"Then I saw the opportunity in Leverkusen. They also played in the Champions League. For many it was a step backwards. But for me it was a step forward because I always played in Leverkusen. Today you can see that it has paid off."

Pressed further on whether Bayern made a mistake in letting him go, Can added: "I would not say that. Whether they have made a mistake, they have to decide for themselves."

Can has gone on to flourish elsewhere, with just one season with Leverkusen enough to earn him a €12 million move to Liverpool.

He has enjoyed his time in England, particularly working under his current boss.

Can said: "I've developed a lot under Jurgen Klopp. I am very grateful to him, and it is a lot of fun to work with him."

There is, however, a burning ambition within the hard-working midfielder which may lead him away from Merseyside.

MORE:

Emre Can will 'give everything' at Liverpool despite Juventus talks

| Klopp details how Liverpool can keep Salah and Co. at Anfield

| Forget Coutinho - Losing Emre Can could be Liverpool's biggest 2018 transfer fail

| Klopp eases concerns over Can's back complaint



As his contract continues to run down, Can admits he intends to reach the very top of the game.

Asked where he sees himself in three years, he said: "I want to become a world-class player. Maybe once in the world selection. That would be great."