Ronaldo to China? Real Madrid star intrigued by move, says Scolari

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has asked about the Chinese Super League amid talk of a lucrative move, claims Luiz Felipe Scolari.

The Portuguese is enjoying a rich vein of form in the Spanish capital, with his inspirational best recaptured following a slow start to the 2017-18 campaign.

It was during that early-season wobble that talk of a possible switch elsewhere intensified for a man who is now 33 years of age.

He has curbed those rumours with his recent displays, as he chases down a sixth Ballon d’Or and more major honours, but Scolari says Ronaldo is intrigued by opportunities in Asia.

A man who has worked with the Portugal national side and in China with Guangzhou Evergrande told Esporte Interativo at the Quina Awards in Lisbon: “He has asked me more than once what life in China is like, Cristiano Ronaldo. Why is it that Ronaldo cannot go to China?

“Yes, he asked me what it's like to live in China, I gave him all the details.

“We also have to understand that Ronaldo has brands, there's an industry, China is the biggest country in the world.

“Then I told him what I always say: whoever has this opportunity has to go to China.”

Ronaldo enjoyed another productive night at the Portuguese FA awards, as he collected the Best Male Player gong.

He beat Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Sporting goalkeeper Rui Patricio to that prize, with another title added to his ever-growing collection.

The Champions League crown is another trophy in his sights this season, with the World Cup to come in the summer for a man who never grows tired of competing at the highest level.

Whether that ambition takes him to China at some stage in the future remains to be seen, with his current contract in Madrid set to run until 2021.