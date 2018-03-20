Despite reports the Broncos were clearing $40 to $50 million in cap space to sign Kirk Cousins, and Von Miller was "all-in 100 percent" for Denver to make the move, the AFC West stalwarts never bid on Cousins.

NFL free agency rumors: Broncos never made offer for Kirk Cousins

Cousins' agent told The MMQB that because the Broncos didn't make the move to sign the star QB he held a "silent auction" with the Vikings, Jets and Cardinals. Nearly an hour after Cousins' agent began fielding offers from the three teams, the Broncos signed QB Case Keenum on a two-year, $36 million contract.

Cousins later signed with the Vikings for roughly $86 million, a price out of range for general manager John Elway, who reportedly didn't want to spend too much in what he believed to be a somewhat deep quarterback market.

"We got our guy. The guy that was our target," Elway said of Keenum Friday.

The 30-year-old Keenum will look to help steer the Broncos to a bounce-back season after they went 5-11 in 2017.

Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch all started games for the Broncos, the latter pair failing to win in any of their appearances in a miserable first year for head coach Vance Joseph.

Keenum, who has also had unsuccessful stints with the Texans and Rams, went 11-3 in the regular season as a starter for the Vikings, throwing for 3,547 yards and 22 touchdowns with just seven interceptions.