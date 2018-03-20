The Atlanta Braves believe they have one of the next great baseball players on their hands, but everyone will have to wait to see phenom Ronald Acuna in MLB this season.

Braves phenom Acuna to start season in minors

Atlanta announced Monday that Acuna, along with five other players, was assigned to minor league camp.

Acuna, 20, was slashing .432/.519/.727 with four home runs, 11 RBIs, four stolen bases, and eight runs scored through 16 games in the Grapefruit League, but the Braves will delay his service time clock in order to gain an extra year of contractual control.

In an average year, there are 183 service days in a major league season (162 games and 21 off days). Accruing 172 days in any season is considered a full year. The Tigers with Rick Porcello and the Cubs with Kris Bryant are recent examples of this same strategy.