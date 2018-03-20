The Buffalo Bills announced moves that completely revamped their offensive line, signing Russell Bodine and Marshall Newhouse.

Bills improve offensive line with Bodine, Newhouse

Buffalo first announced the signing of center Bodine, and then followed it up shortly after with the addition of offensive tackle Newhouse.

Bodine signed a two-year contract, while Newhouse settled for a one-year deal.

Newhouse, 29, is an eight-year veteran who spent last season with Oakland serving as the team’s starting right tackle where he made 14 starts.

He is expected to push Jordan Mills for the starting right tackle job.

Bodine, 25, has been a full-time starter at center for the Bengals since they made him a fourth-round pick in 2014.