Yankees, Red Sox reportedly nearing agreement for London series in 2019

According to Bloomberg.com, the AL East rivals are nearing an agreement to play a two-game series during the regular season in London during June 2019.

The report stated that the series would be played at London Stadium, the main facility for the 2012 Olympics. There has never previously been an MLB game played in Europe.

Both the Yankees and Red Sox are fighting for World Series contention this season. With a potentially elite free agent class coming after the 2019 season, baseball fans in London could enjoy watching two loaded teams next year.