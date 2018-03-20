Hamish Bond tackles pre-Games hit-out

Double Olympic rowing gold medallist Hamish Bond will stretch his legs across the Tasman in a final hit-out before the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games begin in two weeks.

Bond, third at the Oceania Championships in his first international time trial last year, has since developed strength in his transition from Olympic champion rower to top-level cyclist.

He'll compete in Tasmania as the New Zealand time trial champion after an emphatic display in winning January's national championship in Napier.

The Oceania road championships will be staged in Tasmania, with the time trials near Launceston on Friday and road races based at Railton, 20km inland from Devonport at the weekend.

The road championships in Railton will be held on a testing course including some renowned climbs and rolling terrain where World Tour star Richie Porte learned his trade.

Two-time national champion Jason Christie (Tasman) will be a strong contender in the six-lap elite race over 152km on Sunday, the lone New Zealand elite rider

Nine New Zealand BMX riders, headed by London Olympic silver medallist Sarah Walker and 2016 junior world champion Maynard Peel, will compete in the Oceania championships at Bunbury in Western Australia, about two hours south of Perth.

The Kiwi mountain bike national performance hub riders head to Canberra for the final two rounds of the Australian cross-country national series at Stromlo Forest Park on Saturday and Sunday.