Rangers' Martin Perez slaughtered, ate bull that caused broken elbow

Perez, who fell and broke his non-pitching elbow as he tried to get out of the way of the animal, said the freak accident from December led to the bull becoming dinner.

“I killed him and I ate him,” Perez told reporters after his start on Sunday. “It was good meat. No more bull.”

According to Perez, he called his brother after he had surgery on his non-throwing elbow in Texas about the bull, and the decision was made to slaughter him.

During Sunday's Cactus League game, Perez allowed just one hit in five innings, showing he is ahead of his rehabilitation schedule.

"I'm good to go," said Perez, who owned a 4.82 ERA last season for Texas.