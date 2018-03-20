Andreas Christensen admits to having sought the advice of John Terry, a man he is being backed to emulate at Chelsea.

'Next Terry' Christensen sought advice from Chelsea legend after costly mistakes

The Danish defender is being tipped for big things at Stamford Bridge, with an academy graduate having made a first team breakthrough in 2017-18.

He has been likened to Blues legend Terry, with his no-nonsense approach complemented by ball-playing ability.

Christensen has, however, made a few costly errors of late and sounded out an iconic Chelsea captain in an effort to continue his learning curve.

He told Eurosport in Denmark: “I try to keep it inside the club and not bring it home with me.

“My team-mates have also seen all my other performances, so they know that these mistakes aren't typical for me.

“I have had a small talk with John Terry, he has also experienced setbacks, and it is always nice to talk to someone watching it from the outside and to learn that they have experienced the same.

“He told me that it is natural to make mistakes. And he tried to put it in perspective for me saying that if a forward misses a chance he can make it good again by scoring when he gets the next opportunity, but we can't change a goal scored against us.

“So when we make mistakes it is more crucial and it is easy to point fingers at. I have realised it, looked at it and now I have moved on.”

The 21-year-old added on his recent performances: “You just want to move on to the next match so that you can play a match without mistakes.

“I can't avoid making mistakes, but in some games the mistakes have been decisive, so now I am just waiting for the next games to come, so I can prove that the mistakes aren't typical for me.”

Antonio Conte has kept faith in Christensen during the first wobble of his Blues career, with the youngster conceding that he feared being dropped at one stage – having seen other underperforming team-mates pulled out of the spotlight when struggling.

He said: “I thought about it after making two mistakes in two matches, that I might be out of the next one.

“But I try to tell myself that before these matches I have played all the other ones almost with no mistakes at all.

“I hope that is the reason that I get to start, because he knows that - besides the last couple of matches - he can trust me, I haven't made any mistakes, but been very solid for a long period. I am focusing on all the good games I have played this season.”

Christensen has made 36 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions this season.