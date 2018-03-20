Cameron Bancroft is optimistic Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Marsh will be fully fit and raring to go for the start of Australia's third Test against South Africa on Thursday.

Bancroft confident on Starc and Marsh fitness

Left-arm quick Starc has been struggling with a calf problem and did not bowl in training on Monday.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Marsh is recovering from a minor groin injury but did bat and field at Newlands as well as having a gentle bowl.

With the four-match series locked at 1-1 and Proteas paceman Kagiso Rabada possibly facing a suspension pending the outcome of an appeal hearing, the tourists will be desperate to be at full strength in Cape Town after defeat in Port Elizabeth last time out.

"Sometimes the bowlers just work their way into the games a little bit differently, his [Starc's] preparation might be a little bit different going into this game," Bancroft said.

"I think in the past, he's bowled a couple of days out and had that third day as a bit of a rest day. Hopefully he'll bowl [on Tuesday], I'm sure he'll be ok.

"[Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood] bowled really well, they're first-class campaigners and the beauty of being part of this team is you get opportunities to face in the nets a lot some of the best bowlers in the world and we have them.

"Today they were really good out there, had a few days off so they loosened up and got into things a bit slower, but by the first couple of balls they were back into full swing at full tilt.

"He [Marsh] has had four really important days off as it has been for everyone, especially our fast bowlers who've spent a lot of time bowling over the past six months for us.

"Mitch has been working through his stuff and had a bowl. I assume he'll pick that [his pace] up leading up to the game on Thursday and I'm sure he'll be fine."