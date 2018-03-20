Comm Games bosses confident XXXX will flow

It's almost as un-Australian as a pub with no beer but Commonwealth Games bosses are confident the XXXX will flow at next month's event.

Workers at Brisbane's XXXX brewery have announced they'll strike over job security ahead of the Gold Coast Games, which begin on April 4.

Close to 100 brewery staff are expected to strike, with union officials saying management risked Queensland's iconic brew running dry during the Games.

XXXX is a sponsor of the Games and Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation chairman Peter Beattie moved swiftly to hose down any concern of a shortage.

"We have a lot of faith that XXXX will be able to provide," Mr Beattie told reporters on Tuesday.

"These are issues beyond our control but we believe at the end of it these matters will be resolved and the Games will be put first."

The strike action is in relation to concerns over job security and threats to water down their conditions after nearly a third of their workforce was made redundant in recent years, with about 40 jobs lost.

United Voice Queensland spokesperson Damien Davie said management needed to be open to bargaining or they'll risk upsetting Games' beer-drinkers.

"We want everyone to be able to drink XXXX while they're enjoying the Commonwealth Games," Mr Davie said.

"But management needs to come to the table, or they'll risk disrupting beer supply at this important time."

Brewery director Irene Bell said she was confident the strike would not affect supply and called the action disappointing.

The industrial action has also been prompted by fears the iconic Queensland company plans to make more of its beer in other states.

"It's just not right; this is a legendary Queensland beer, which should be made exclusively here in Queensland, by Queenslanders," Mr Davie said.

Ms Bell also rejected that claim.

"XXXX was born here, it's brewed here and the brewery's not going anywhere," she said.