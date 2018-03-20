The Braves believe they have one of the next great baseball players on their hands, but everyone will have to wait to see phenom Ronald Acuna in Major League Baseball this season.

Braves phenom Ronald Acuna to start season in minors

Atlanta announced Monday that Acuna, along with five other players, was assigned to minor league camp.



The #Braves today reassigned six players to minor league camp, including OF Ronald Acuña Jr., C Rob Brantley, INF Christian Colon, OF Dustin Peterson and RHPs Josh Graham and Miguel Socolovich.

Acuna, 20, was slashing .432/.519/.727 with four home runs, 11 RBIs, four stolen bases, and eight runs scored through 16 games this spring in the Grapefruit League, but the Braves will delay his service time clock in order to gain an extra year of contractual control.

In an average year, there are 183 service days in a major league season (162 games and 21 off days). Accruing 172 days in any season is considered a full year. The Tigers with Rick Porcello and the Cubs with Kris Bryant are recent examples of this same strategy.

Once Acuna does reach MLB he should have no problem giving opposing pitchers fits, and should still be a valued fantasy option in drafts this month.