Juan Martin del Potro and Novak Djokovic are on course for a blockbuster fourth-round meeting at the Miami Open following Monday's draw.

Del Potro and Djokovic on early collision course at Miami Open

The Argentine claimed his first ATP Masters 1000 title by sensationally ending Roger Federer's perfect start to 2018 in the Indian Wells Masters final on Sunday.

Seeded fifth in Miami, Del Potro will have his work cut out if he is to secure successive victories, facing either Yuichi Sugita or Robin Haase in the second round before a possible last-32 meeting with 2016 runner-up Kei Nishikori.

Six-time champion Djokovic, who holds a 14-4 head-to-head advantage over Del Potro, is looking to surpass Andre Agassi's record by winning a seventh crown, although the Serbian comes into the tournament having suffered a surprise early exit to Taro Daniel at Indian Wells.

Federer and Marin Cilic are the top two seeds, the three-time winner getting his campaign under way against a qualifier while the Croatian will face either Pierre-Hugues Herbert or Taylor Fritz.