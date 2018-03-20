Siemian swaps Broncos for Vikings

News

The Minnesota Vikings have acquired quarterback Trevor Siemian from the Denver Broncos, the team announced on Monday.

Siemian will slot in as back-up to Kirk Cousins, once the former Washington Redskins QB is officially in the fold after becoming the highest paid player in NFL history with a three-year $84million deal that could rise to $90m.

The Broncos will send Siemian and a late-round 2018 pick to the Vikings while Minnesota will send back a 2019 draft pick.

Siemian started 24 games (13-11) for Denver over the last two seasons, but was expendable after the Broncos signed former Vikings QB Case Keenum to a two-year contract last week.

The other two quarterbacks who saw action for Minnesota last season have already found new homes - Sam Bradford with the Arizona Cardinals and Teddy Bridgewater with the New York Jets.

