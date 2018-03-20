Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed has admitted they were nowhere near perfection as they suffered a 4-0 defeat against Algerian club E.S Setif in the return leg of the Caf Champions League last qualifying round on Sunday, confirming their exit from Africa's elite competition.

Aduana will appease supporters with Caf Confederation Cup, says Yahaya

Aduana went into the game with a slim advantage following a 1-0 victory at home but goals from Mourad Benayad, Akram Djahnit and Abdelhakim Amokrane turned the tie on its head, as the Ghana Premier League champions crashed out on a 4-1 aggregate.

However, Yahaya is with high hopes that they would make amends in the Caf Confederation Cup after dropping to that competition. They will face one of the clubs who qualified to the final stage for a place in the group stage.

"A lot of Ghanaians were hoping we could put up a decent performance and make it to the group stage but it never materialised," Yahaya told Angel FM.

"Few mistakes at the back resulted in our elimination but I think we did well as compared to our maiden participation in 2011 season.

"I believe with the experience we have gathered, we can make it to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup and make Ghanaians proud. We've learned from the mistakes we made against Setif and won't repeat it again," he said.

"I'm also optimistic that we will successfully defend the Ghana Premier League title this season since we have the best of players currently in the country and then return to the Champions League," he added.

