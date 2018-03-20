Goal's Euro 2016 columnist Mario Balotelli has revealed his predictions for the group stage of the tournament and who he thinks will make it through to the last 16.

Balotelli: My Euro 2016 group predictions

Mario Balotelli appears courtesy of PUMA Football

From tipping England to advance and Belgium to fall at the first hurdle, check out all of Balotelli's group-stage predictions in the video above!

