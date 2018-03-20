News

Balotelli: My Euro 2016 group predictions

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Goal's Euro 2016 columnist Mario Balotelli has revealed his predictions for the group stage of the tournament and who he thinks will make it through to the last 16.

Balotelli: My Euro 2016 group predictions

Balotelli: My Euro 2016 group predictions

Mario Balotelli appears courtesy of PUMA Football

From tipping England to advance and Belgium to fall at the first hurdle, check out all of Balotelli's group-stage predictions in the video above!


Goal's Euro 2016 columnist Mario Balotelli has revealed his predictions for the group stage of the tournament and who he thinks will make it through to the last 16.

Mario Balotelli appears courtesy of PUMA Football

